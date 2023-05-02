ICF’s John Wasson Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently met with John Wasson, chair and CEO of ICF, to deliver his 2023 Wash100 Award.

In its monumental 10th anniversary run, Wash100 honored its history of illuminating the government contracting industry’s finest executives with yet another class of remarkable leaders. The award annually puts its nominees through an intense selection process, which carefully examines the accomplishments of each contender.

This year, Wasson earned his third Wash100 Award for driving ICF’s business growth in the federal market using his strategy to mold ICF into a “technology-forward company.” His efforts resulted in multiple acquisitions that brought modern technology capabilities to ICF and a spot on a $1.2 billion contract. Click here to read his full profile.

Along with past achievements, the Wash100 Award also considers the future impacts of each winner.

Since Wasson joined the ranks of the 2023 Wash100 cohort, ICF has already reported a 22.6 percent increase in sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 and secured a $161 million task order to help modernize and centralize multiple systems for a National Cancer Institute center.

Executive Mosaic thanks and congratulates John Wasson and the ICF team on their third Wash100 win and looks forward to seeing their momentum continue as the year unfolds.