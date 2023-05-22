in News, Space

In-Q-Tel Backs Launch Vehicle Maker Stoke Space With Multiple Investments

Stoke Space Logo / www.stokespace.com
In-Q-Tel Backs Launch Vehicle Maker Stoke Space With Multiple Investments - top government contractors - best government contracting event

In-Q-Tel, the intelligence community’s venture capital arm, has made multiple investments in Kent, Washington-based rocket developer Stoke Space, TechCrunch reported Saturday.

William Morrison, principal at IQT, told the publication about the investments in Stoke Space and that he led the latest investment that closed in February.

Stoke Space is working on a reusable rocket that is being designed to launch on a daily basis. The company was founded by Andy Lapsa and Tom Feldman, former propulsion engineers at Blue Origin, in 2019.

Space access continues to be launch availability constrained,” Lapsa said in a statement to the publication. 

Building a robust commercial launch economy is critical to sustaining our industrial base and ensuring space access for defense and national security needs,” he noted.

A spokesman for IQT said the firm and Stoke Space also entered into a technology development deal.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Andy LapsaBlue OriginGovconIn-Q-TelinvestmentIQTNational SecurityStoke Spacetechnology development agreementTom FeldmanWilliam Morrison

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

HII's 1st Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer for Navy Completes Acceptance Trials - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII’s 1st Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer for Navy Completes Acceptance Trials
General Atomics, Navy Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises via Manned, Unmanned Aircraft Teaming - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics, Navy Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises via Manned, Unmanned Aircraft Teaming