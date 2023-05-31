Inmarsat Clears Get SAT’s Aero Terminal for Global Xpress Network

A Get SAT-built airborne terminal has received type approval from Inmarsat for use on the latter’s Global Xpress Ka-band network.

Get SAT’s Milli SAT H LW GX is a portable satellite communications user terminal that comes with software and electronics and is designed to provide communications capabilities for military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, Inmarsat said Tuesday.

The terminal leverages Get SAT’s miniaturized flat-panel antenna technology InterFLAT and uses industry standard OpenBMIP and OpenAMIP protocols to facilitate automatic beam switching.

“With the Inmarsat type approval of Get SAT’s airborne terminal, government on-the-move users have access to a very compact terminal to support their critical connectivity requirements worldwide,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer of Inmarsat Government.