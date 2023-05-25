in News, Technology

Inmarsat Government, Sofant Technologies Collaborating on Antenna Development for Airborne Comms

Inmarsat‘s U.S. government business arm has partnered with Scottish satellite terminal developer Sofant Technologies to engineer a lightweight and low-power phased array antenna for expanded airborne communications.

Through the collaboration, a compact terminal will be built on Sofant technology and will use Inmarsat’s Global Xpress wideband network to support high-speed global coverage on a broader range of aircraft, the communications service provider said Wednesday. 

The antenna is envisioned to allow for uninterrupted switching between global service beams of the GX commercial network and steerable beams of Inmarsat’s global military Ka-band network.

Inmarsat Government President Steve Gizinski said the partnership aims to enable the company to push innovation and set new industry standards.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in meeting the government’s growing demand for secure and reliable connectivity worldwide,” he added.

Written by Regina Garcia

