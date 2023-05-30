Jacobs Lands Digital Modernization Support Contract From Space Force, NORAD; Steve Arnette Quoted

Jacobs has secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force and North American Aerospace Defense Command to provide digital transformation support services.

The company said Friday it has advanced the adoption of the DevSecOps approach and data platforms as it helps NORAD and the Space Force transform legacy systems into a virtual environment that includes platform, infrastructure and software services.

“Jacobs supports our nation’s most critical missions while leading the effort in digital transformation,” said Steve Arnette, executive vice president and president of critical mission solutions at Jacobs and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Arnette noted that the contract helps set the stage for future digital transformation work within the Department of Defense and seeks to reflect the company’s efforts to deliver platforms to support national security programs across ground, maritime, air and space domains to protect the U.S. and its allies.

Jacobs is building and implementing a continuous integration and continuous delivery architecture to push the adoption of industry best practices within the digital environment.