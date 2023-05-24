Jacobs Wins $249M IDIQ to Provide Architecture, Engineering Support for Naval Facilities; Susannah Kerr Quoted

Jacobs has landed a potential eight-year, $249 million contract to deliver multidisciplinary architecture-engineering services to the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract work will be carried out in at least six locations within NAVFAC Southwest’s areas of responsibility., Jacobs said Tuesday.

Under the award’s terms, the company will provide architecture and engineering support for the service branch’s commercial, institutional, industrial and defense facilities. The task orders will also apply to NAVFAC’s sites for operations and training, medical and quality-of-life care, and research and development.

Work will be performed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and other locations. The contract has a base performance period of two years and an option period of six years.

The project builds on Jacobs’ previous collaborations and “proven track record” with the U.S. Navy, said Susannah Kerr, senior vice president and general manager of Jacobs’ federal and environmental solutions division.