Jacqueline Yeaney Appointed to Iridium’s Board of Directors; Matt Desch Quoted

Recently retired marketing and technology executive Jacqueline Yeaney has been selected as a member of Iridium’s board of directors, a role she assumed earlier this month.

In this position, Yeaney is responsible for collaborating with her colleagues on the board to guide Iridium’s business strategy, the McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“As Iridium continues our strong growth and increasing importance to consumers communicating off the grid, Jackie’s marketing intuition and experience will be invaluable to our management team and board,” said Matt Desch , CEO of Iridium and a nine-time Wash100 Award winner.

Desch added that he looks forward to leveraging Yeaney’s expertise in technology and software to drive the organization’s efforts to move toward cloud-based offerings and network infrastructure.

Yeaney’s experience primarily falls within the high-tech software and analytics field, and she has also worked in management consulting. She previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Tableau Software, a data visualization-focused enterprise.

Earlier, Yeaney was chief marketing officer of Ellucian, a provider of software and related services to the education industry. She has also served as executive vice president of strategy and marketing at Red Hat.

Alongside these roles, Yeaney has held board positions at Avaya Holdings Corp. and Promethean World PLC. Currently, she serves as a non-executive director at Talkspace and a strategic adviser of vorteXplore.

Yeaney’s career began as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.