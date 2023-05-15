in Executive Moves, News

Jacqueline Yeaney Appointed to Iridium’s Board of Directors; Matt Desch Quoted

Jacqueline Yeaney / PR Newswire
Jacqueline Yeaney Appointed to Iridium’s Board of Directors; Matt Desch Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Recently retired marketing and technology executive Jacqueline Yeaney has been selected as a member of Iridium’s board of directors, a role she assumed earlier this month.

In this position, Yeaney is responsible for collaborating with her colleagues on the board to guide Iridium’s business strategy, the McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“As Iridium continues our strong growth and increasing importance to consumers communicating off the grid, Jackie’s marketing intuition and experience will be invaluable to our management team and board,” said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and a nine-time Wash100 Award winner.

Desch added that he looks forward to leveraging Yeaney’s expertise in technology and software to drive the organization’s efforts to move toward cloud-based offerings and network infrastructure.

Yeaney’s experience primarily falls within the high-tech software and analytics field, and she has also worked in management consulting. She previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Tableau Software, a data visualization-focused enterprise.

Earlier, Yeaney was chief marketing officer of Ellucian, a provider of software and related services to the education industry. She has also served as executive vice president of strategy and marketing at Red Hat.

Alongside these roles, Yeaney has held board positions at Avaya Holdings Corp. and Promethean World PLC. Currently, she serves as a non-executive director at Talkspace and a strategic adviser of vorteXplore.

Yeaney’s career began as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconIridiumJaqueline YeaneyMatt Desch

mm

Written by Ireland Degges

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to ManTech CEO Matt Tait - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to ManTech CEO Matt Tait
CAE USA to Help Air Force Conduct Rotary Wing Flight Training - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CAE USA to Help Air Force Conduct Rotary Wing Flight Training