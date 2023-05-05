Jeremy Feinberg Appointed SpiderOak Finance Chief

Jeremy Feinberg, a 15-year finance professional in the technology sector, has joined cybersecurity software and service provider SpiderOak as chief financial officer.

His role will encompass financial reporting, budgeting, planning and forecasting functions, SpiderOak said Thursday.

Feinberg was vice president of finance at ClearShark, an information technology provider to the federal sector, for the past five years before joining SpiderOak.

The certified public accountant previously worked at Taksey, Neff & Associates, Rogers & Associates, Klasuner Bendler & Company and Rydex Investments.