in Executive Moves, News

Jeremy Feinberg Appointed SpiderOak Finance Chief

Jeremy Feinberg/SpiderOak
Jeremy Feinberg Appointed SpiderOak Finance Chief - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jeremy Feinberg, a 15-year finance professional in the technology sector, has joined cybersecurity software and service provider SpiderOak as chief financial officer.

His role will encompass financial reporting, budgeting, planning and forecasting functions, SpiderOak said Thursday.

Feinberg was vice president of finance at ClearShark, an information technology provider to the federal sector, for the past five years before joining SpiderOak.

The certified public accountant previously worked at Taksey, Neff & Associates, Rogers & Associates, Klasuner Bendler & Company and Rydex Investments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Clearsharkexecutive movefinanceGovconJeremy Feinbergspideroak

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

BAE Modernizes HD Thermal Camera Core to Provide 360° Situational Awareness - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Modernizes HD Thermal Camera Core to Provide 360° Situational Awareness
CMS Extends ICF's Work on Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CMS Extends ICF’s Work on Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted