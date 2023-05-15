Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to ManTech CEO Matt Tait

Executive Mosaic and its CEO Jim Garrettson visited ManTech President and CEO Matt Tait to personally congratulate him for being an inductee to the Wash100 class during its 10th year and present him with the award.

Tait was included in the 2023 roster for stewarding the company’s transition into a privately held business, as well as implementing its Bringing Digital to the Mission strategy.

Matt Tait receiving 2023 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson

With Tait at the helm, ManTech began its journey as a private company after its $4.2 billion sale to the Carlyle Group. He also led its realigned approach to businesses catering to the Department of Defense, intelligence community and federal civilian customers.

Tait has been with ManTech since 2018, initially as chief operating officer. He continues to be instrumental in guiding the business and closing large contracts in his new role, including four defense contract awards worth a combined total of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone.

“Filling the shoes of his predecessor, Kevin Phillips, will require absolute focus and attention to detail — both are qualities Matt has demonstrated time and time again,” said Garrettson, founder of the Wash100 Award. “Having invested nearly five years guiding ManTech and utilizing his more than 20 years of experience at Accenture, he looks as close to a sure bet as ManTech could hope for.”