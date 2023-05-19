Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Presents Verizon Public Sector SVP Maggie Hallbach her 1st Wash100 Award

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon, received her 2023 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the award, during a recent visit to company offices.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Hallbach’s first time receiving the honor.

Hallbach was recognized for driving multimillion government contract wins for the Verizon business arm and for advancing the 5G capabilities of customers.

“Maggie brings a lifetime of technology and telecommunications accomplishment to her role at Verizon, where she has excelled in nationwide programs for both federal and state and local,” remarked Garrettson. “She is an upfront pioneer and leader of the 5G movement within government.”

Notable developments for Verizon since Hallbach’s inclusion in the 2023 roster include the opening of a new innovation laboratory in San Francisco and a plan to offer network slicing services using standalone 5G core technology.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Hallbach’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will take Verizon Public Sector next.