John Hopkins APL Books Air Force Task Order for Nuclear C3 Satcom Capability

John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory was tasked to provide the U.S. Air Force with satellite communications capability in support of nuclear command, control and communications operations.

Under the potential two-year, $10 million task order, the awardee will perform work at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications Software Integrator, Facilitator and Tester initiative, the Defense Department said Thursday. 

The ESS program is intended to augment the Lockheed Martin-designed Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellites. 

Johns Hopkins APL is expected to wrap up work by May 10, 2025. 

The task order is part of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with the Space Systems Command serving as the contracting activity. SSC is obligating $10 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award. 

Written by Regina Garcia

