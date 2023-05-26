in Executive Moves, News

Military Veterans John Murray, Timothy White Join Virtualitics’ Federal Advisory Board

Virtualitics has added to its federal advisory board John Murray, a retired U.S. Army general, and Timothy White, former Navy vice admiral.

The analytics services provider said Thursday the appointments are in line with Virtualitics’ growing engagement with defense and intelligence customers.

As board members, Murray will focus on expediting the delivery of technologies to warfighters while White will contribute his knowledge to help shape artificial intelligence-driven analytics for federal government clients.

Murray retired from his four-decade Army career in 2022. He formerly acted as principal adviser for materiel requirements for the Army’s chief of staff and as head of Army Futures Command responsible for leading technology enhancement initiatives.

White is a cryptologist and cyber operations professional. He previously held leadership positions at several agencies including the National Security Agency, Pacific Command, Cyber National Mission Force and Fleet Cyber Command.

Written by Kacey Roberts

