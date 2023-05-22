Juvare Gets FedRAMP High Accreditation for Incident Management Platform

Juvare has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s High authority-to-operate designation for a technology offering designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to critical situations.
The Veterans Health Administration acted as an agency sponsor during the accreditation process for Juvare Federal Cloud, an incident response and emergency management platform, the company said Thursday.
JFC offers public sector customers a cloud environment to implement company-built software products WebEOC and Exchange.
WebEOC supports the automation of incident data collection, analysis and reporting workflows, while Exchange includes a dashboard for stakeholders to communicate and collaborate.
A-LIGN and SMX helped Juvare complete procedures to achieve authorization in the federal government’s cloud computing initiative.