Juvare Gets FedRAMP High Accreditation for Incident Management Platform

Juvare has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s High authority-to-operate designation for a technology offering designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to critical situations.

The Veterans Health Administration acted as an agency sponsor during the accreditation process for Juvare Federal Cloud , an incident response and emergency management platform, the company said Thursday.

JFC offers public sector customers a cloud environment to implement company-built software products WebEOC and Exchange.

WebEOC supports the automation of incident data collection, analysis and reporting workflows, while Exchange includes a dashboard for stakeholders to communicate and collaborate.

A-LIGN and SMX helped Juvare complete procedures to achieve authorization in the federal government’s cloud computing initiative.