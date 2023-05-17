Karen Dahut Announces Establishment of Google Public Sector Board of Directors

Google Public Sector has taken the next step in its efforts to serve the U.S. government with the creation of a board of directors.

Board members will offer feedback to Google Public Sector to ensure that the company’s products and services align with current and future customer needs and help characterize the company’s presence in the federal market, Google Public Sector CEO and three-time Wash100 Award winner Karen Dahut wrote in a blog post published on Wednesday.

Dahut noted a number of government initiatives Google Public Sector has joined since its establishment in 2022, which include work with the Army and Department of Labor as well as with smaller organizations. The announcement of the board of directors represents “another important milestone,” she said.

Dave Goldfein, a retired Air Force general, will serve as chair of the board. Throughout his 37 years of service as a pilot, he commanded at all levels. Goldfein concluded his career as the 21st chief of staff of the Air Force, a role in which he led the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

Steve Bullock, a former Montana governor and attorney general, will also join the board. His work as governor included investments in the state’s economy, public education and healthcare, among other areas.

An experienced engineer, Dawn Meyerriecks will bring over four decades of experience in the areas of national security and defense in both the public and private sectors. She previously led the Central Intelligence Agency Directorate of Science and Technology, where she restructured the agency’s and worked to implement emerging technologies.

Tony Thomas, a retired Army general, will additionally join the board. As a member, he will offer the insights he gained from serving as the 11th commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command and in various roles within the Joint Special Operations Command, CIA and other federal agencies.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Nadja West carries a wealth of experience in Army health care to the board. Prior to her retirement, West served as the 44th Army surgeon general and earlier, she was commanding general of the Army Medical Command.

Former secretary of the Air Force and two-time Wash100 Award winner Heather Wilson will also join the board. During her time in the role, Wilson guided the creation of a new science and technology strategy for the service branch. She also represented New Mexico in Congress for a decade and currently, she is president of the University of Texas.

Multiple Google Public Sector executives will also join the board. These members are Chief Technology Officer Will Grannis, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia and Kent Walker, president of global affairs and chief legal officer at Google and Alphabet, as well as Dahut.