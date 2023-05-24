KBR Books Army Task Order for Expanded Base Ops Support in Indo-Pacific; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has secured a $24 million task order from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command to expand its services in support of base operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The engineering and professional services company said Tuesday it will provide infrastructure services at the Kyogamisaki and Shariki communication sites in Japan in the next five years.

Expected services under the new award include maintaining mission support, infrastructure security and safety at the two locations.

Additionally, KBR will provide U.S. and Japan alliance with morale, welfare and recreation services meant to strengthen partnership and enhance living standards of the service members stationed at the sites.

“Our team supports exercises throughout the region, including in Thailand and the Philippines, allowing the U.S. to maintain strategic positioning and strengthen its relations in the Indo-Pacific,” said Byron Bright , president of KBR’s U.S. government business segment.

“We’re honored to enhance the lives of our service members by expanding our support to U.S. operations in Japan,” the four-time Wash100 awardee added.