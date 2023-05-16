in News, Technology

L3Harris-Air Tractor Team’s Sky Warden Aircraft Moves to Low-Rate Initial Production

A team composed of L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor has transitioned to the low-rate initial production phase to build their single-engine light attack aircraft for U.S. Special Operations Command, FlightGlobal reported Saturday.

In August 2022, SOCOM awarded the industry team a potential $3 billion contract to provide the AT-802U Sky Warden platform for the Armed Overwatch program.

LRIP contract covers six lot 1 production aircraft. 

L3Harris said at the time of contract award that the aircraft was production-ready and that the team could kick off deliveries within 12 months.

According to the report, SOCOM said training and system requirements have pushed back the full-rate production of the aircraft by three months.

Jim Smith, acquisition executive at SOCOM, said the command asked L3Harris to help improve commonality with ground troops by integrating a different radio into the aircraft.

Written by Jane Edwards

