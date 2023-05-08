in Contract Awards, News

L3Harris to Deliver Small Form Mobile Radio to Navy Under $85M IDIQ

"L3Harris Technologies Logo", by L3Harris Technologies, www.l3harris.com, licensed under CC0
L3Harris to Deliver Small Form Mobile Radio to Navy Under $85M IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An L3Harris Technologies unit will supply the U.S. Navy with radio products and services under a three-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $85 million.

The ordering period for the Small Form Factor Weapons Attritable Radio Multi-Mode Family 1 offering of L3Harris Telemetry & RF Products will run through May 2026, the Defense Department said Friday. 

Work will be conducted in San Diego, California. 

The Navy’s fiscal 2023 research and development funding worth $1 million will be obligated for the contract. The Naval Information Warfare System Command is the contracting activity. 

L3Harris Telemetry & RF Products develops and produces missile and aircraft flight test instrumentation.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardGovconl3harris technologiesL3Harris Telemetry & RF ProductsNaval Information Warfare System CommandSmall Form Factor Weapons Attritable Radio Multi-ModeSWARMMU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

ASRC Federal Finalizes $350M Acquisition of SAIC's Logistics & Supply Chain Management Business; Jennifer Felix Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ASRC Federal Finalizes $350M Acquisition of SAIC’s Logistics & Supply Chain Management Business; Jennifer Felix Quoted
Vantage Robotics Looks to Expand Drone Tech With Veteran Ventures Investment - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Vantage Robotics Looks to Expand Drone Tech With Veteran Ventures Investment