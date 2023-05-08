L3Harris to Deliver Small Form Mobile Radio to Navy Under $85M IDIQ

An L3Harris Technologies unit will supply the U.S. Navy with radio products and services under a three-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $85 million.

The ordering period for the Small Form Factor Weapons Attritable Radio Multi-Mode Family 1 offering of L3Harris Telemetry & RF Products will run through May 2026, the Defense Department said Friday.

Work will be conducted in San Diego, California.

The Navy’s fiscal 2023 research and development funding worth $1 million will be obligated for the contract. The Naval Information Warfare System Command is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Telemetry & RF Products develops and produces missile and aircraft flight test instrumentation.