Lance Roncalli Takes Business Development VP Role at Leidos’ Security Business

Lance Roncalli, a technology sector veteran with more than 25 years of leadership experience, has joined Leidos as vice president of business development for its security enterprise solutions operation.

Roncalli will oversee strategic opportunities, pursuits and capture efforts meant to drive Leidos’ security product portfolio, the company said Thursday.

He previously held the chief revenue officer role at inventory management company ByBox and media advertising software provider Operative.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate, Roncalli concurrently serves on leadership development and advisory boards within the tech sector.

His industry experience also includes sales and marketing posts at security companies Crossmatch, Smiths Detection and L-1 Identity Solutions.