LIFT to Continue Manufacturing Innovation Partnership With DOD

LIFT, a manufacturing innovation institute of the Defense Department, will continue working under the Pentagon’s Manufacturing Technology program as part of a new five-year, $49.4 million deal.

The Office of Naval Research-managed cooperative agreement will enable LIFT to participate in the Manufacturing USA network and showcase its work in materials, manufacturing, systems engineering and material characterization, the MII said Tuesday.

LIFT CEO Nigel Francis highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing manufacturing challenges.

“Our continued partnership with the Department of Defense solidifies LIFT as a national asset and the national hub for the design, development, verification and validation of advanced materials and manufacturing processes,” he said.

Operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute, LIFT aims to advance materials and manufacturing technologies for DOD and the national industrial manufacturing base. The company is looking to expand to Puerto Rico via a new satellite facility.