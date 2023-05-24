Lawrence Livermore National Lab, SambaNova Extend Collaboration on AI-Powered Computing Tech

SambaNova Systems and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have entered the next phase of a project to equip the federal research institution’s computing infrastructure with artificial intelligence-based data processing architecture.

The latest effort builds on SambaNova’s work with LLNL for the past three years to help scientific researchers run cognitive simulations and manage large amounts of data, the company said Tuesday.

In the first stage, LLNL incorporated input from company-built hardware into the Corona supercomputing system using AI calculations.

A system architecture implemented during initial tight integration efforts will move into another phase that will involve supporting computer clusters through a loose coupling approach.

The system is designed to support various workload and source types, which SambaNova says could expand potential use cases of the technology.