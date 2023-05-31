Lockheed, Army Ink R&D Agreement on Enhancing Satcom Connectivity for Defense Systems

Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Army will work on further advancing space-enabled defense systems to enhance Beyond Line of Sight connectivity under a cooperative research and development agreement.

The aerospace and defense company said Tuesday its collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s aviation and missile center will focus on satellite communications for defense systems to allow for better connection of ground-based platforms to the space domain.

Concept design, development, integration and risk reduction testing efforts will be conducted at AvMC’s System Integration Lab at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. SIL has tools for prototype integration, test and analysis to facilitate studies on platform connectivity at various speeds, hardware-in-the-loop capabilities and ancillary use of comm systems.

John Schierling, director for tactical space programs at Lockheed, commented on the impact of the partnership with the Army, saying it looks to provide a more effective and secure technology for government customers and international allies.