Lockheed Demos Digital C2 Tech for Joint Fires Network at INDOPACOM Exercise

Lockheed Martin made another step in advancing the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept by demonstrating the capability of a digital C2 system to enhance and synchronize planning and execution of joint fires as part of the Northern Edge exercise hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command near Alaska.

The company said Tuesday it integrated its digital C2 system with third-party platforms as part of the demonstration of the Joint Fires Network, which seeks to provide commanders a common operational picture of the battlespace to speed up the decision-making process and deliver targeting guidance to weapons systems.

“We are responding to priority national defense demands for integrating JADC2 infrastructure with proven technology to provide service members with decision advantage during live exercises at operational speed and scale,” said Amr Hussein, vice president of C4ISR at Lockheed.

“This ultimately enables the joint force to acquire true JADC2 capability years sooner than they would through the traditional defense acquisition process,” he added.

The digital C2 platform helps warfighters perform long-range fires by combining a multidomain battle management C2 software, called DIAMONDShield, with the Virtualized Aegis Weapons System.

Lockheed’s digital C2 system integrated with F-35s to deploy effects across multiple domains.