in News, Technology

Lockheed Demos Digital C2 Tech for Joint Fires Network at INDOPACOM Exercise

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/
Lockheed Demos Digital C2 Tech for Joint Fires Network at INDOPACOM Exercise - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin made another step in advancing the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept by demonstrating the capability of a digital C2 system to enhance and synchronize planning and execution of joint fires as part of the Northern Edge exercise hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command near Alaska.

The company said Tuesday it integrated its digital C2 system with third-party platforms as part of the demonstration of the Joint Fires Network, which seeks to provide commanders a common operational picture of the battlespace to speed up the decision-making process and deliver targeting guidance to weapons systems.

We are responding to priority national defense demands for integrating JADC2 infrastructure with proven technology to provide service members with decision advantage during live exercises at operational speed and scale,” said Amr Hussein, vice president of C4ISR at Lockheed.

This ultimately enables the joint force to acquire true JADC2 capability years sooner than they would through the traditional defense acquisition process,” he added.

The digital C2 platform helps warfighters perform long-range fires by combining a multidomain battle management C2 software, called DIAMONDShield, with the Virtualized Aegis Weapons System.

Lockheed’s digital C2 system integrated with F-35s to deploy effects across multiple domains.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Amr Husseinbattle managementcommand and controlDIAMONDShielddigital C2F-35Govconindopacomjadc2Lockheed Martinlong range firesNorthern Edge 2023VAWSVirtualized Aegis Weapons System

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

KBR Books Army Task Order for Expanded Base Ops Support in Indo-Pacific; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
KBR Books Army Task Order for Expanded Base Ops Support in Indo-Pacific; Byron Bright Quoted
Carahsoft Creates Sales Desk for CMMC Compliance Services; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft Creates Sales Desk for CMMC Compliance Services; Alex Whitworth Quoted