Lockheed, IFS Launch Collaboration on Aerospace & Defense Tech Innovation

Lockheed Martin and cloud enterprise software provider IFS have entered into a partnership to broaden their technology and digital transformation offerings for defense and aerospace customers.

Under the agreement, Lockheed will add IFS’ software offering to its Innovation Demonstration Center, an immersive environment that demonstrates a portfolio of simulation, training and logistics tools for military customers, IFS said Thursday.

The companies will also collaborate on bid processes to pursue new business opportunities and build technology roadmaps to align their technology offerings with the mission needs of aerospace and defense customers.

“Delivering digital tools that feature intuitive interfaces, streamlined workflows and AI-powered features keeps our military ahead of evolving threats,” said Reeves Valentine, vice president of land and maritime solutions at Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems division.

In May 2021, the U.S. Navy selected Lockheed and IFS to build an intelligent ship and aircraft maintenance tool in support of the Naval Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul initiative.