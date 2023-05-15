Lockheed Reaches 60-Year Hunstville, Alabama Milestone in Support of Government Missions

Lockheed Martin has marked its sixth decade of providing mission support to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies through company-run facilities in Huntsville Alabama.

The company said Friday its workforce in the city has increased from 50 to 1,800 employees since the establishment of its 57-acre campus on Bradford Drive in May 1963.

Key government programs the company is working on include the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor, NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle and the U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon.

Jeff Kepley, a Lockheed vice president and Huntsville executive site lead, said the company aims to drive local partnerships, innovation and investments as part of its 21st Century Security vision.

“The company became a key player in successful defense and space efforts at Redstone and the Marshall Space Flight Center,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

A new Lockheed laboratory slated to open in the city later this year will facilitate missile system integration efforts for the NGI program.