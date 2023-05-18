in News

Lockheed Partners With GitLab, AWS to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives

Lockheed Partners With GitLab, AWS to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has adopted GitLab‘s DevSecOps platform, which runs workloads on Amazon Web Services, to accelerate its 1LMX mission-driven business and digital transformation initiative.

GitLab said Tuesday it has collaborated with AWS to help Lockheed automate and optimize its code deployment and enable rapid development and continuous deployment of software for mission-critical defense programs.

AWS established workflows to deliver a fully automated disaster recovery-compliant architecture for GitLab to allow a consistent deployment process without manual intervention.

“GitLab has strengthened our 1LMX transformation, upgrading the way we collaborate and innovate to develop software. Now, all of our programs have access to a high-quality software development environment,” said Alan Hohn, director of software strategy at Lockheed.

Lockheed also partnered with Microsoft in November 2022 to use the latter’s Azure cloud environment in support of the 1LMX program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Alan HohnAWSDavid DeSantoDevSecOpsgitlabGovconLockheed Martin

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BAE, IDV Mark International Debut of Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Spain - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE, IDV Mark International Debut of Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Spain
Microsoft's Azure Data Transfer Service Achieves DOD Impact Level 6 Provisional Authorization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Microsoft’s Azure Data Transfer Service Achieves DOD Impact Level 6 Provisional Authorization