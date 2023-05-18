Lockheed Partners With GitLab, AWS to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives

Lockheed Martin has adopted GitLab‘s DevSecOps platform, which runs workloads on Amazon Web Services, to accelerate its 1LMX mission-driven business and digital transformation initiative.

GitLab said Tuesday it has collaborated with AWS to help Lockheed automate and optimize its code deployment and enable rapid development and continuous deployment of software for mission-critical defense programs.

AWS established workflows to deliver a fully automated disaster recovery-compliant architecture for GitLab to allow a consistent deployment process without manual intervention.

“GitLab has strengthened our 1LMX transformation, upgrading the way we collaborate and innovate to develop software. Now, all of our programs have access to a high-quality software development environment,” said Alan Hohn, director of software strategy at Lockheed.

Lockheed also partnered with Microsoft in November 2022 to use the latter’s Azure cloud environment in support of the 1LMX program.