ManTech Announces Passing of Co-Founder George Pedersen

Executive Mosaic honors the life and legacy of ManTech Co-Founder George Pederson and mourns his recent passing at the age of 87.

Pedersen established ManTech — the name a combination of “management” and “technology” — with his Vitro Laboratory colleague Franc Wertheimer in New Jersey in 1968, and the company moved its headquarters to Washington, D.C. in 1976.

For five decades, Pedersen led ManTech through expansion efforts, major contract awards and key acquisitions, and he was instrumental in transforming the company into what it is today as a leader in the government services industry.

“George was not only a visionary entrepreneur but a remarkable and caring individual who played a pivotal role in shaping ManTech into the company it is today. George’s legacy of service, sacrifice and mission success will long be remembered and remain a bedrock at ManTech and across the government industry,” said ManTech CEO Matt Tait, a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

Under Pederson’s leadership as CEO and Chairman, ManTech went public in 2002. At the time, the company reported $400 million in annual revenue, and Pederson led ManTech through transformational growth to over $2.5 billion in annual revenue at the time of his retirement from the company in 2022.

ManTech’s Chairman Kevin Phillips , former CEO and president of the company, remembered Pedersen as an early founder in the government services industry and a distinguished leader in the Greater Washington, D.C. region.

“He was gifted in business, an adaptive and decisive leader, and most of all committed to the missions that helped secure the lives and liberties of our nation’s citizens,” said Philips, a six-time Wash100 Award winner.

“We will miss him, but his legacy will continue within ManTech and in our continued support of our nation,” he added.

Executive Mosaic is saddened by the loss of George Pedersen and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Echoes of his impact will continue to be felt across the entire GovCon landscape for years to come as ManTech continues to support critical government missions and help shape the nation’s future.