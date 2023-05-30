Maritime Tech Companies Acua Ocean, HydroSurv Float Merger Plan

Maritime autonomous system developers Acua Ocean and HydroSurv have unveiled their plan to combine businesses and form a new company called Blue Ocean Autonomy, Unmanned Systems Technology reported Tuesday.

The merger is intended to capitalize on both parties’ capabilities to develop and operate uncrewed surface vessels and marine surveying and surveillance technologies.

HydroSurv’s electric and battery-hybrid rapid environmental assessment vessels and Acua Ocean’s hydrogen-powered H-USV will be used under the new entity.

Product offerings will include 2.8-meter to 13.5-meter near-shore and long-endurance vessels designed for ocean data collection, environmental surveys and offshore infrastructure monitoring.

Acua Ocean is a maritime cleanup startup while HydroSurv is a USV manufacturer and engineering company. Both are headquartered in the UK.