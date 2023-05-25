in News, Technology

Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis: Agencies Should Improve Incident Response With Digital Playbooks

Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North American public sector at Mattermost, said federal agencies should consider developing digital playbooks to facilitate and speed up response to cybersecurity incidents and natural disasters.

“Digital playbooks combine strategic and tactical documentation, automated checklists, real-time collaboration, clear instructions, and more. They ensure that everyone on a predetermined incident response team understands who’s doing what, who needs to do what, and when all of it needs to happen,” Duplantis wrote in an op-ed published Wednesday on Federal Times.

He discussed how such playbooks could help agencies advance zero trust adoption by managing access rights and improve responses to hurricanes and other weather events.

“Digital playbooks provide a platform through which all team members, regardless of where they are located or the device they are using, can rapidly coordinate response and rescue efforts to more effectively help people in need,” Duplantis noted.

Duplantis highlighted the role of open source and artificial intelligence in digital playbooks and cited how such technologies could enable playbooks to drive decision advantage by gaining actionable intelligence from data.

“A digital playbook should not only be a platform for collaboration, but a way to build evolving contingency plans based on situational context and intelligence gathering,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

