Maxar Eyes Other Applications of Earth Observation Satellites; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies is exploring potential use of its Earth observation satellites for other applications, including providing high-resolution imagery of objects and activity in orbit to boost space domain awareness, DefenseNews reported Wednesday.

Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager for public sector Earth intelligence at Maxar, said the company has begun collecting non-Earth imagery and discussing with the Department of Defense how its Earth-facing spacecraft sensors could be used for navigating the space environment.

“Part of what we’re doing is we’re educating them on that and making sure they’re taking full advantage of that investment, but then also making them aware of additional capabilities that we’re adding that currently aren’t supported through the program,” the six-time Wash100 awardee said.

In 2022, the National Reconnaissance Office awarded Maxar a potential $3 billion contract to provide imagery of the Earth over the next 10 years and explore the possibility of deploying NEI data.

Frazier said Maxar’s NEI capability is still in the “study and evaluation phase” and could inform future requirements.