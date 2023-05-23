Maxar’s Tony Frazier Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently met with Tony Frazier , executive vice president and general manager of public sector earth intelligence at Maxar Technologies, to deliver his 2023 Wash100 Award.

The Wash100 Award is an annual recognition that honors the most consequential executives in the expansive government contracting field. In its 10th anniversary run, the award once again conducted an intense selection process in which it put the achievements of each nominee under a microscope to identify the strongest GovCon leaders.

This year, Frazier received his sixth Wash100 Award for his success in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to widen Maxar’s portfolio of geospatial intelligence offerings. Frazier’s work resulted in multiple contract awards and helped support Ukraine in the nation’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Click here to read his full profile.

While the Wash100 Award highlights its winners’ past accomplishments, it also looks toward the future and places a heavy emphasis on each individual’s continued momentum.

Since his induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, Frazier has already worked to grow Maxar’s relationship with the public sector. In March, he revealed that the organization is currently advising the U.S. Space Force and defense agencies on how to utilize satellite imagery to pinpoint threats in space.

A Maxar subsidiary won a follow-on contract from the National Reconnaissance Office shortly after. Under the award, Aurora Insight is studying potential use cases for commercial radio frequency remote sensing technologies within the federal government.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Frazier and the Maxar team on their Wash100 win and looks forward to seeing where the company goes next.