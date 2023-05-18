Microsoft’s Azure Data Transfer Service Achieves DOD Impact Level 6 Provisional Authorization

A cloud-based Microsoft service has received Department of Defense Impact Level 6 accreditation to move sensitive government information up to the secret level.

The IL6 provisional authorization is for Azure Data Transfer and certifies the cross-domain service for migrating software artifacts and other materials with classified content, Amanda Foster, a principal program manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Foster noted the offering would allow mission owners to transmit restricted-use file types from the Azure Government environment to the platform’s Government Secret region.

Azure Data Transfer employs automated drag-and-drop and customer authorization documentation tools to support mission workloads.

The service is designed to comply with cybersecurity standards set forth by the National Cross Domain Strategy & Management Office.