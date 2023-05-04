in News, Space

NASA Opens 2023 TechFlights Solicitation for Testing Potential Space-based Innovations

"Earth space", by qimono, www.pixabay.com, licensed under CC0
NASA Opens 2023 TechFlights Solicitation for Testing Potential Space-based Innovations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA has begun accepting applications for an annual program that awards grants and cooperative agreements to projects focused on testing technologies on suborbital or orbital flights.

The 2023 Technology Advancement Utilizing Suborbital and Orbital Flight Opportunities solicitation is open to companies and academic and research institutions in the U.S., NASA said Wednesday.

TechFlights evolved from previous flight opportunities related to payload proposals, and was unveiled in its current format in 2019. For their technology demonstrations, awardees get to directly purchase commercial flights in various forms ranging from high-altitude balloons to suborbital rocket-powered systems and rocket-powered lander vehicles. 

This year, the agency is seeking proposals that focus on capabilities to advance lunar, low-Earth orbit, and geosynchronous-Earth orbit economies. It is also interested in technologies that qualify under its Commercially Enabled Rapid Space Science initiative.

Preliminary proposals are due on June 7, while the deadline for full proposals is on Oct. 4.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Commercially Enabled Rapid Space Scienceflight opportunityGovconhosted payloadNASAspace economysuborbital flightsTechFlightsTechnology

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Public Spend Forum Tapped to Deliver AI-Powered Market Intelligence to Government Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Public Spend Forum Tapped to Deliver AI-Powered Market Intelligence to Government Agencies
Companies Work on Modernization Plans to Keep Army's Helicopter Fleet Operational for Decades More - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Companies Work on Modernization Plans to Keep Army’s Helicopter Fleet Operational for Decades More