Navy Receives Future USS Augusta Littoral Combat Ship From Austal USA

Austal USA has wrapped up the acceptance trials for the future USS Augusta (LCS 34) and handed over the 17th Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy.

Following the delivery, the pre-commissioning unit of the vessel will prepare for integration into the naval fleet, the Mobile, Alabama-based shipbuilding company said Friday.

Rusty Murdaugh, president of Austal USA, commented that the USS Augusta’s dispatch reflects the completion of a collaborative effort between Austal USA shipbuilders, the Navy and their suppliers.

USS Augusta is the second LCS to be handed over to the Navy this year after the USS Marinette (LCS 25) in February.

In addition, Austal USA is building the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and USS Pierre (LCS 28), the Navy’s last two Independence-variant LCS.