in News

Navy Receives Future USS Augusta Littoral Combat Ship From Austal USA

Photo/www.navsea.navy.mil
Navy Receives Future USS Augusta Littoral Combat Ship From Austal USA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Austal USA has wrapped up the acceptance trials for the future USS Augusta (LCS 34) and handed over the 17th Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy. 

Following the delivery, the pre-commissioning unit of the vessel will prepare for integration into the naval fleet, the Mobile, Alabama-based shipbuilding company said Friday. 

Rusty Murdaugh, president of Austal USA, commented that the USS Augusta’s dispatch reflects the completion of a collaborative effort between Austal USA shipbuilders, the Navy and their suppliers.

USS Augusta is the second LCS to be handed over to the Navy this year after the USS Marinette (LCS 25) in February.

In addition, Austal USA is building the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and USS Pierre (LCS 28), the Navy’s last two Independence-variant LCS.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Austal USAGovconLCS 34Littoral Combat ShipRusty MurdaughU.S. NavyUSS AugustaUSS KingsvilleUSS Pierre

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

DOD 'Point-of-Need' Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD ‘Point-of-Need’ Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development
DARPA Eyes Microelectronic Sensors Capable of Extreme Temperature Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DARPA Eyes Microelectronic Sensors Capable of Extreme Temperature Operations