Navy Taps Raytheon Technologies to Upgrade AN/SPY-6(V) Radar

Raytheon Technologies has secured a U.S. Navy contract for the modernization of the service branch’s AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars.

The defense contractor said Thursday it will leverage its software-defined aperture approach to enhance the radar’s performance.

AN/SPY-6(V)1 is designed to be integrated with the Navy’s latest AEGIS combat weapon system version. It is compatible with destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers and amphibious assault and transport dock vessels.

Raytheon will upgrade the radar’s signal processing capabilities using its software-defined aperture model, which can simultaneously perform multiple tasks and cybersecurity-fortified software updates.

“We’re incorporating fast, heterogenous computing hardware to complement on-going software upgrades and improve signal processing performance to meet our warfighter’s needs,” said Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.