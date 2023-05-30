in Executive Moves, News

Navy Vet Joseph DiGuardo Appointed Senior Government Strategy & Development Director at Ocean Power

Joseph DiGuardio, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral has been named senior director of government strategy and development at renewable energy company Ocean Power Technologies.

The former head of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command will help grow OPT’s offerings in the defense and security markets, the company said Wednesday.

DiGuardio comes to OPT with more than three decades of knowledge and understanding of the Department of Defense’s national security mission.

The Monroe Township, New Jersey-based company also appointed 25-year Army veteran Eric Musgrave as senior business development manager. His responsibilities include helping establish professional relationships within the U.S. intelligence community.

Meanwhile, sonar market veteran Thomas Meurling joined OPT as senior director for international defense and security in the commercial area.

Written by Regina Garcia

