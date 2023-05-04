Near Earth, Air Force Partner on Autonomous Drone Standardization Efforts

AFWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force, will work with Near Earth Autonomy on the development of a reliability standard for autonomous drones as part of the Autonomy Prime program.

Near Earth was awarded a contract to help AFWERX set up a formal autonomous aerial transport assurance through an accreditation process, the aircraft sensor developer said Wednesday.

Efforts also include establishing an architecture to support Modular Open System Architecture-compliant interoperability to ensure safe and efficient operations.

Sanjiv Singh, CEO of Near Earth, expects autonomy to become an essential component of military flight operations.

“The task is not only to develop autonomy to assure safety and efficiency but to make the case that the autonomy will deal with the edge cases,” he said.