Netaphor’s Printer Management Software to Be Distributed Through Carahsoft Resellers, Contracts

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Netaphor Software’s printer management software through its public sector contracts and reseller partners.

The companies entered into an agreement to make the Netaphor SiteAudit OnSite available to Carahsoft’s government customers through resellers and two procurement vehicles, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

The software is designed for on-premise processing of reports regarding printer inventory, costs, usage, security vulnerabilities, and incidents. It is compatible with all printer brands and can be linked to the ServiceNow workflow management platform.

SiteAudit can be procured through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.

“Through SiteAudit, the Government can procure metrics that improve governance and compliance for effective use,” said Dallas Booth, Netaphor account lead at Carahsoft. “We look forward to growing Netaphor’s reach in the Public Sector and building on this partnership.”