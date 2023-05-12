NOAA Extends Partnership With Alpha Omega in 5-Year IT, Data Management Contract; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded Alpha Omega Integration a five-year follow-on contract to support data and application management activities within the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center.

The $9.6 million award covers technical support, cloud engineering, programming, and system and network administration, Alpha Omega said Thursday.

SEFSC depends on its IT and data management systems to conduct natural resource management research in southeastern U.S. waters, including the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic.

Alpha Omega President and CEO Gautam Ijoor said the company will use its advanced data management expertise to meet NOAA’s increasing support services requirements.

He also underscored Alpha Omega’s 90.5 percent recompete win rate in 2022, seeing it as a reflection of customer trust in the company.