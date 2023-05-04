NOAA, Proteus Ocean Group to Advance Marine Research, Science Via Underwater Habitat

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Proteus Ocean Group will work together to explore research opportunities and better understand the ocean environment using a modular underwater habitat, called PROTEUS, under a cooperative research and development agreement.

PROTEUS is an underwater site that will be built off the Caribbean island of Curacao to provide scientists and innovators a research platform to study the ocean environment, NOAA said Wednesday.

The habitat will feature living quarters, scientific laboratories, an underwater garden for food production and a video production facility to offer live streaming for educational programming and research initiatives.

“By living underwater for extended periods in this new ocean laboratory, we’ll be able to unlock the ocean’s mysteries so that we can better manage, sustainably use, protect and appreciate its resources,” said Jeremy Weirich, director of ocean exploration at NOAA.

Under CRADA, NOAA will provide Proteus Ocean Group access to scientific professionals, technology, vessels, shoreside facilities, mission results and expedition plans releated to PROTEUS. The company will share with the agency its data and insights related to the habitat’s development phase.

Fabien Cousteau, founder and chief oceanic explorer of Proteus Ocean Group, said PROTEUS will enable long-term studies and facilitate human experimentation and observation.

“With NOAA’s collaboration, the discoveries we can make — in relation to climate refugia, super corals, life-saving drugs, micro environmental data tied to climate events and many others — will be truly groundbreaking,” Costeau added.