Northrop Books Air Force Order for Expanded Deployment of Aircraft Defense System

Northrop Grumman will make additional deployments of its Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems for the U.S. Air Force under a task order awarded under an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The aerospace and defense company said Thursday it will handle upgrades, modifications and installations of the LAIRCM system for various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including platforms utilized by international customers.

“With its modular, scalable architecture, LAIRCM can adapt to numerous airframes and add technologies that enhance protection capabilities,” said Bob Gough, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.

The LAICRM system is a defensive mechanism designed to protect large transport and rotary-wing aircraft from infrared-guided threat missiles. The system can detect incoming missiles and jam their guidance systems with a laser.