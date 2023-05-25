in News, Space

Northrop Concludes Preliminary Design Review for Space Force’s Missile Detection System

Image / Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace
Northrop Concludes Preliminary Design Review for Space Force's Missile Detection System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman is cleared to start producing the U.S. Space Force’s next-generation early warning missile system following the completion of the program’s preliminary design review.

The phase validated the technical approach for integrating the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar payloads into Northrop’s Eagle-3 spacecraft, the company said Wednesday, the company said Wednesday.

NGP includes sensor payloads for detecting infrared heat signatures of incoming ballistic and hypersonic missiles and a high-bandwidth communication system for transmitting mission data to ground-based assets.

The infrared sensors are being built by Northrop in partnership with Ball Aerospace at the former’s site in Azusa, California.

In 2020, Northrop secured a $2.37 billion contract from the Space Force to manufacture the first two polar-orbiting space vehicles under the NGP program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

ball aerospaceGovconNext Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared PolarNorthrop Grummanspace systems commandu.s. space force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Mattermost's Barry Duplantis: Agencies Should Improve Incident Response With Digital Playbooks - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis: Agencies Should Improve Incident Response With Digital Playbooks
DIU Seeks Commercial Offerings for Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Conversion Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DIU Seeks Commercial Offerings for Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Conversion Project