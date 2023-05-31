in News

Northrop Reaches New Milestones in USSF Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability Program

Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability / Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman will proceed with factory acceptance testing of key components of the Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability program.

The company said Tuesday it completed preliminary design review, critical design review and initial software demonstration in the 12 months since it was awarded the contract by the U.S. Space Force.

In April 2022, Northrop selected Ansys to help carry out its contract for DARC, a ground-based radar system designed to be capable of monitoring deep space objects round the clock, regardless of weather.

The technology is expected to enhance USSF’s space domain awareness, and is envisioned to provide full global coverage in the future.

“DARC will be the first to provide an all-weather, at all times capability in support of the space domain awareness mission that’s critical to national and global security,” said Pablo Pezzimenti, vice president of integrated national systems at Northrop.

Written by Jamie Bennet

