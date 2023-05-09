Northrop, Navy Conduct 5th Flight Test of Extended-Range, Anti-Radiation Guided Missile

Northrop Grumman‘s extended-range, anti-radiation guided missile has passed its fifth consecutive flight test in a demonstration using the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.

The AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range achieved its objectives of detecting, locating and firing at a modern land-based emitter target, the company said Monday.

The fourth live fire test of the AARGM-ER was completed in December and involved detecting and engaging a moving maritime target. The latest trial marked the first time the missile was fired over land to destroy air defense system targets.

“AARGM-ER once again demonstrated high-speed employment of lethal effects against an air defense system target,” commented Capt. Alex Dutko, Navy program manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242).

Northrop plans to begin delivery of the missile to the service branch this year in order to achieve initial operational capability in 2024. The weapon will be installed not only on the Super Hornet but also on the EA-18G Growler, F-35A, F-35B and F-35C fighter jets.