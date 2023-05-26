Northrop to Launch Space Force’s Environmental Monitoring Satellite Prototype

Northrop Grumman has secured a $45.5 million task order to provide orbital launch services for the U.S. Space Force’s electro-optical infrared weather system prototype.

The service expects to launch the EWS prototype spacecraft to low-Earth orbit aboard Northrop’s Minotaur IV space launch vehicle in May 2025, Space Systems Command said Thursday.

The EO/IR satellite will provide space-based weather observation data in support of the Department of Defense’s environmental monitoring initiatives.

The Space Force’s Small Launch and Targets Division’s Office at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico awarded the task order under the Orbital Services Program-4 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

“We are excited to support future weather capabilities with this launch, using our flexible contracting approach to acquire the launch service in just five months,” said Lt. Col. Justin Beltz, chief of the Small Launch and Targets Division.