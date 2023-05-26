in Contract Awards, News, Space

Northrop to Launch Space Force’s Environmental Monitoring Satellite Prototype

Logo from https://www.northropgrumman.com/
Northrop to Launch Space Force's Environmental Monitoring Satellite Prototype - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has secured a $45.5 million task order to provide orbital launch services for the U.S. Space Force’s electro-optical infrared weather system prototype.

The service expects to launch the EWS prototype spacecraft to low-Earth orbit aboard Northrop’s Minotaur IV space launch vehicle in May 2025, Space Systems Command said Thursday.

The EO/IR satellite will provide space-based weather observation data in support of the Department of Defense’s environmental monitoring initiatives.

The Space Force’s Small Launch and Targets Division’s Office at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico awarded the task order under the Orbital Services Program-4 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

“We are excited to support future weather capabilities with this launch, using our flexible contracting approach to acquire the launch service in just five months,” said Lt. Col. Justin Beltz, chief of the Small Launch and Targets Division.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardElectro-Optical Infrared Weather SystemGovconJustin BeltzNorthrop GrummanOrbital Services Programspace systems command

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Bechtel SVP Brian Hartman to Lead Waste Treatment, Immobilization Plant Project at Hanford Site - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bechtel SVP Brian Hartman to Lead Waste Treatment, Immobilization Plant Project at Hanford Site
Former CIA Official Andrew Makridis Appointed to Acalvio Federal Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former CIA Official Andrew Makridis Appointed to Acalvio Federal Advisory Board