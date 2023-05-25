Ohio Aerospace Institute Requests Proposals for Digital Research Consortium Pilot Project

The Ohio Aerospace Institute is inviting members of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Digital Research Innovation, Validation and Research Consortium to submit proposals for a planned risk reduction and integration pilot project.

The proposed Manufacturing at Speed initiative aims to accelerate acquisition cycles for system modifications and new technology development by accelerating design to manufacture and supply chain integration processes, according to DRIVE consortium.

OAI, which oversees the consortium, is looking to identify, demonstrate and evaluate strategies that could optimize digital engineering and manufacturing across the Air Force.

The pilot’s initial phase has a budget allocation of $4.9 million and focuses on the rapid progression and maturation of capabilities from design through manufacturing stages.

The second phase is worth approximately $8 million and seeks to address supply chain challenges.

DRIVE consortium members have until June 11 to respond to the research for proposals.