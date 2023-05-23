Oracle Expands Cloud Service Offerings With DISA, FedRAMP Accreditation; Kim Lynch Quoted

Oracle has received government authorization for eight cloud service offerings as part of a company platform used to build and run applications in a hosted computing environment.

The additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services completed technical reviews from the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board, the company said Monday.

OS Management, Cloud Guard, Tenant Manager and Management Agent are certified at DISA Impact Level 5 and FedRAMP High baseline.

FedRAMP also cleared the Database Management Service, Operations Insights and the Network Load Balancer for agency use within the infrastructure.

“Oracle is committed to helping the DOD achieve its defense modernization priorities and stands ready to partner with the department to bring AI-enabled sensor-to-shooter capabilities, asset tasking, mission autonomy and real-time decision advantage tools to the mission,” said Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle.

The company holds DISA and FedRAMP certifications for its Autonomous Database, Digital Assistant, and Cloud VMware Solution.