Oshkosh Defense Bids on Army Robotic Combat Vehicle Program

Oshkosh’s defense business has submitted its proposal for the initial phase of the U.S. Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle program.

Oshkosh Defense said Thursday it partnered with Pratt Miller Defense and QinetiQ to compete for the RCV program’s platform prototype design and build phase.

According to proposal evaluations, the service branch could select up to four vendors to provide RCV prototypes by August 2024.

The Oshkosh Defense-led industry team will work to integrate client feedback into the prototype design.

Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense, said the company is committed to delivering a maintainable robotic vehicle platform in support of warfighters’ needs.