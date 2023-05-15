Parsons’ James Lackey: Assured Positioning System Could Help Avoid Threats to GPS Receivers

James Lackey, senior vice president for mission solutions at Parsons, said GPS is key to delivering precision navigation data and guidance and the U.S. military should protect GPS receivers from spoofing, jamming and other attacks by adopting a technology that negates GPS reliance.

Lackey wrote in a blog post published Thursday that Assured Positioning System from Parsons works to offer positioning, navigation and timing information in GPS-denied environments.

“APS derives location information from ordinary communications signals transmitted from Non-Global Navigation Satellite System signals,” he noted.

According to Lackey, APS could adapt to naval and ground systems and other platforms since it is being offered as a plug-in to the Android Team Awareness Kit on a user’s smartphone.

“Positioned for accuracy, unaffected by attacks on the GPS constellation, APS can be used in mounted or dismounted, man-portable scenarios to sustain military operational effectiveness,” he added.