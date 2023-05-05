Peraton to Transition to SoftIron’s HyperCloud Storage Platform

Peraton has entered into a strategic partnership with enterprise cloud services provider SoftIron to transition its projects and customer base to the latter’s HyperCloud storage platform.

The company said Thursday it will join the SoftIron + Co. partner program as the first “Diamond Elite” partner with tier-one access to HyperCloud, which will support its defense, space, intelligence and civilian customers.

HyperCloud, which uses the CloudSeed infrastructure from Perspecta, will be part of Peraton’s CloudOnyx Cloud suite.

“The HyperCloud solution represents a natural evolution in our service offering, providing enhanced levels of resilience and assurances not previously possible while creating new use cases for our customers,” said Mike King, chief growth officer at Peraton.

Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron, said the cloud storage tool will help Peraton utilize resources and reduce time to market duration.

SoftIron will become one of Peraton’s technology partners as part of the collaboration.