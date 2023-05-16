Northrop Supplies Integrated Battle Command System Components for Poland’s Air Defense Program; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Northrop Grumman has fulfilled an order from the government of Poland for key components of the Integrated Battle Command System.

The delivery of the Integrated Fire Control Network relays marks the first completed foreign military sale of IBCS, the company said Monday.

Poland acquired the IFCN relays as part of upgrades to its WISLA medium range air defense program. IBCS’ network integration capabilities work to disaggregate sensors and effectors as well as link multi-service sensor data to corresponding weapons to give warfighters more time to make combat decisions.

“IBCS provides Polish air defenders with the ability to make faster, better-informed decisions to deter, disrupt and defeat threats across all domains,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness business at Northrop.

The defense contractor is conducting tests and training of the relays to help the Polish military reach basic operational capability of the systems later this year.